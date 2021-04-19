Горски пожар унищожи исторически сгради в Южна Африка, с стотици студенти в Кейптаун бяха принудени да се евакуират, съобщават световните агенции.

Огънят, който избухна вчера сутринта в планината Тейбъл, бързо се разпространи в близкия кампус на университета в Кейптаун.

Четири хеликоптера и повече от 120 пожарникари се борят с пламъците.

Предполага се, че огън, запален от туристи, е предизвикал пожара.

Частично са унищожени библиотеката на университета в Кейптаун и други исторически сгради.