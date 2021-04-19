Горски пожар унищожи исторически сгради в Южна Африка, с стотици студенти в Кейптаун бяха принудени да се евакуират, съобщават световните агенции.
It’s much worse. The wind is very strong coming over the mountain blowing the fire down the slopes toward the city. It has almost reached the suburban line. @eNCA @Abramjee @CityofCT @cptfrs @TableMountainNP #CapeTownFires #CapeTown #capefire pic.twitter.com/uFdE5NEcyj— Jan Hendrik Opperman (@JHMOpperman) April 19, 2021
Огънят, който избухна вчера сутринта в планината Тейбъл, бързо се разпространи в близкия кампус на университета в Кейптаун.
Today was Hectic at UCT. We had to evacuate Res cause the fire kept growing and the whole Upper, middle and lower campus was covered in smoke. I left lower campus on. A taxi with my friends because we couldn’t breath in the smoke and it was burning our eyes #capetownfire #uctfire pic.twitter.com/kzAxvjjvSV— Tebogo Mabusela (@tebogomabusela_) April 18, 2021
Четири хеликоптера и повече от 120 пожарникари се борят с пламъците.
Предполага се, че огън, запален от туристи, е предизвикал пожара.
Частично са унищожени библиотеката на университета в Кейптаун и други исторически сгради.
#SouthAfrica: All roads remain close around the University of Cape Town as a third fire has broken out on De Waal Drive. The blaze has already gutted at least three buildings on the campus, including the library. The iconic Rhodes Memorial was also destroyed by the raging fire. pic.twitter.com/bF8Uk4qlv4— RED LION MEDIA (@REDLIONMEDIA2) April 19, 2021