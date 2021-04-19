83 iStock

Горски пожар унищожи исторически сгради в Южна Африка, с стотици студенти в Кейптаун бяха принудени да се евакуират, съобщават световните агенции.

Огънят, който избухна вчера сутринта в планината Тейбъл, бързо се разпространи в близкия кампус на университета в Кейптаун.

Today was Hectic at UCT. We had to evacuate Res cause the fire kept growing and the whole Upper, middle and lower campus was covered in smoke. I left lower campus on. A taxi with my friends because we couldn’t breath in the smoke and it was burning our eyes #capetownfire #uctfire pic.twitter.com/kzAxvjjvSV — Tebogo Mabusela (@tebogomabusela_) April 18, 2021

Четири хеликоптера и повече от 120 пожарникари се борят с пламъците.

Предполага се, че огън, запален от туристи, е предизвикал пожара.

Частично са унищожени библиотеката на университета в Кейптаун и други исторически сгради.