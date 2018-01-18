Папата венча двойка на борда на самолет (снимки)

For the first time in history the Pope has performed the sacrament of Marriage on a plane, this morning during the flight to Iquique, Chile #PapaFranciscoEnPeru #FranciscoEnChile. The Holy See says all is legal in the eyes of Church, even the marriage licence 📷: @oss_romano pic.twitter.com/CxlHhEDRQz — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) 18 януари 2018 г.

#PopeFrancis married these flight attendants aboard the papal plane flying to Iquique, #Chile this morning.



Their wedding was canceled when an earthquake destroyed their church in Santiago in 2010.



Join us in congratulating the happy couple! #FranciscoEnChile pic.twitter.com/3pQ64oy7nP — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) 18 януари 2018 г.

Pope Francis performed on Thursday the first-ever papal marriage ceremony aboard the plane bound for Iquique, the final day of his Apostolic Visit to Chile!

Greg Burke, Director of the Holy See Press Office, said the marriage was "totally legit" and "doctrinally OK". pic.twitter.com/F9KKzE4Omr — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) 18 януари 2018 г.

Паула Подест Руис, която е на 39 години, и 41-годишният Карлос Сиуфарди Елорига казали на папата, че имат сключен граждански брак. Заплануваната им църковна церемония в църква в Сантяго обаче не можела да се проведе, защото сградата сериозно пострадала при земетресението от 2010 г.Те помолили папа Франциск да благослови брака им, но той решил да ги изненада."Искате ли да ви венчая?", попитал ги."Тук ли?", отговорили мъжът и жената учудени.Папата казал "Да" и ги венчал на кратка церемония в предната част на самолета.Свидетел на свещения обет станал изпълнителен директор на авиолинията, а документът подписал чилийски свещеник от пътниците."Всичко е валидирано. Всичко е официално", каза говорителят на Ватикана Грег Бърк.Церемонията се е състояла, докато папата и неговият антураж са летели от Сантяго до северния чилийски град Икике.