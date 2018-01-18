Папата венча двойка на борда на самолет (снимки)

Те помолили папа Франциск да благослови брака им, но той решил да ги изненада.
"Искате ли да ви венчая?", попитал ги.
"Тук ли?", отговорили мъжът и жената учудени.
Папата казал "Да" и ги венчал на кратка церемония в предната част на самолета.
Свидетел на свещения обет станал изпълнителен директор на авиолинията, а документът подписал чилийски свещеник от пътниците.
Their wedding was canceled when an earthquake destroyed their church in Santiago in 2010.
"Всичко е валидирано. Всичко е официално", каза говорителят на Ватикана Грег Бърк.
Церемонията се е състояла, докато папата и неговият антураж са летели от Сантяго до северния чилийски град Икике.