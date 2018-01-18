Папата венча двойка на борда на самолет (снимки)

Папа Франциск бракосъчета днес стюард и стюардеса на борда на самолет, с който пътувал между два чилийски града, предадоха световните информационни агенции.
Паула Подест Руис, която е на 39 години, и 41-годишният Карлос Сиуфарди Елорига казали на папата, че имат сключен граждански брак. Заплануваната им църковна церемония в църква в Сантяго обаче не можела да се проведе, защото сградата сериозно пострадала при земетресението от 2010 г.

Те помолили папа Франциск да благослови брака им, но той решил да ги изненада.

"Искате ли да ви венчая?", попитал ги.

"Тук ли?", отговорили мъжът и жената учудени.

Папата казал "Да" и ги венчал на кратка церемония в предната част на самолета.



Свидетел на свещения обет станал изпълнителен директор на авиолинията, а документът подписал чилийски свещеник от пътниците.



"Всичко е валидирано. Всичко е официално", каза говорителят на Ватикана Грег Бърк.


Церемонията се е състояла, докато папата и неговият антураж са летели от Сантяго до северния чилийски град Икике.


